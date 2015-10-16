If Taylor Swift hadn't become a major pop star, she says she would have had a career in marketing

If Taylor Swift wasn’t busy writing you catchy pop songs, she’d be busy writing you marketing copy, the singer told GQ for its November cover story.

GQ’s Chuck Klosterman asked Swift about a ton of things, including what she’d be doing if she wasn’t famous.

Swift replied that she’d be doing something with words, and noted that she wrote a book when she was 14 titled “A Girl Named Girl.” She also thinks she’d be in marketing if she was just a normal 25-year-old.

“I would still be involved with music in my spare time,” Swift told Klosterman. “But I would have gone to college, and I would probably be involved with a form of business where words and ideas are at the forefront. Such as marketing.”

