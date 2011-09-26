This Is The Most Stolen Car In America

If you drive a white Escalade and live in California, you’re pretty much asking to get your car stolen, according to the latest statistics (via CarBuzz).



Cadillac Escalades were the most commonly stolen cars, making up 10.8 claims per 1,000.

California was the state with the highest number of auto thefts, and Fords were the most commonly stolen cars.

The riskiest car colour?

White, according to CarBuzz.

The stats show that to minimize the possibility of car theft, drive a tan Audi A6 and move to Vermont.

Check out the full infographic from CarBuzz:

Source: CarBuzz.com

