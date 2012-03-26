What You Can Tell About Someone Just By Her Appearance

Photo: en.wikipedia.org

Simon Laham summarizes some of the fascinating research of Sam Gosling in The Science of Sin: The Psychology of the Seven Deadlies (and Why They Are So Good For You):He can tell you that people with inspirational posters on their walls are neurotic, that people who swing their arms when they walk are extroverted, and that those with uncluttered offices are conscientious.



On the sartorial front there are the following encryptions: dark clothes = neurotic; formal dress = conscientious; messy and unconventional clothing = open to new things; cleavage and expensive clothes = narcissism, at least in women…

Gosling is the author of Snoop: What Your Stuff Says About You. I’ve covered more of his research here, here and here.

