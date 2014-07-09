These Are The First Two Words Buzz Aldrin Thought After Stepping On The Moon

“Engineer, American astronaut, and the second person to walk on the moon during the Apollo 11 moon landing” Buzz Aldrin participated in a Reddit AMA for the promotion of the 45th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing, happening on July 20.

One of the best bits? He recounted what it was like on the moon. Here’s the money quote: “My first words of my impression of being on the surface of the Moon that just came to my mind was ‘Magnificent desolation.'”

In response to a question from reddit user thekelseyscott: “Is there any experience on Earth that even compares slightly to having been on the Moon?”

Here’s his full answer:

My first words of my impression of being on the surface of the Moon that just came to my mind was “Magnificent desolation.” The magnificence of human beings, humanity, Planet Earth, maturing the technologies, imagination and courage to expand our capabilities beyond the next ocean, to dream about being on the Moon, and then taking advantage of increases in technology and carrying out that dream — achieving that is magnificent testimony to humanity. But it is also desolate — there is no place on earth as desolate as what I was viewing in those first moments on the Lunar Surface. Because I realised what I was looking at, towards the horizon and in every direction, had not changed in hundreds, thousands of years. Beyond me I could see the moon curving away — no atmosphere, black sky. Cold. Colder than anyone could experience on Earth when the sun is up- but when the sun is up for 14 days, it gets very, very hot. No sign of life whatsoever. That is desolate. More desolate than any place on Earth.

Check out the full AMA on Reddit>

