I went to Burning Man and it was even crazier than I expected

Business Insider/Aly Weisman Attendance at Burning Man is up to nearly 70,000 people.

Burning Man 2016 officially started on Sunday.

Even as photos of this year’s festival have started trickling onto social media, many are still baffled by what exactly goes on at the week-long event.

Three years ago, I went to Burning Man for the first time. Last year, I returned for round two.

While I had attended many different festivals previously, Burning Man was unlike anything I had ever seen.

Burning Man, as the website proclaims, is “an annual art event and temporary community based on radical self expression and self-reliance in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada.”

The festival is a choose your own adventure of early morning meditation, late nights lit up by neon and pulsating music, art installations, bicycle adventures, and much more.

The first year I attended in 2013, so did more than 61,000 other people. By the time I went back in 2015, attendance had grown to nearly 70,000 participants.

Here’s what happens inside the wild world of Burning Man.

It all started with this: a cheap leopard suitcase I purchased on the streets of New York City. Everything you bring to Burning Man is at risk of getting seriously dirty or of disappearing. I felt OK sacrificing this. Business Insider/Aly Weisman I packed it full with costumes, sunscreen, sunglasses, flashlights, food, and other items on the official checklist. Everything is in plastic bags to keep it clean from the impending desert dust. Business Insider/Aly Weisman Upon arrival in Reno, Nevada, the closest airport, I hit a Walmart to grab last-minute necessities such as jugs of water. Walmart was clearly prepared for all of the 'Burners' driving from Reno. Business Insider/Aly Weisman Just two days after the festival started, shelves were incredibly picked over. Business Insider/Aly Weisman Or there was simply nothing left at all. But I managed to get what I needed. Business Insider/Aly Weisman After a two-hour drive, I approached 'The Playa' -- what people call the land where Burning Man is held. Business Insider/Aly Weisman I was greeted by veteran burners. Being a 'burn virgin' myself, I had to get out of the car and roll around in the dust, as is customary for all first-timers. Business Insider/Aly Weisman Everyone stays in tents or RVs. Business Insider/Aly Weisman I stayed in a small RV, but this is what the inside of many tents looked like. Business Insider/Aly Weisman There was a communal tent filled with pillows, blowup couches, and chairs where everyone could hang out together. Business Insider/Aly Weisman My camp was part of a larger camp that offered two large meals a day in exchange for kitchen duties like cooking and cleaning. Business Insider/Aly Weisman There was food for hundreds. Check out the massive pot of scrambled eggs being made. Business Insider/Aly Weisman One of my duties was to 'massage' this salad before lunch. Business Insider/Aly Weisman And then came dish duty. Business Insider/Aly Weisman It was pretty gross. Everything you bring into the desert, you have to take back out -- including dirty dish water. Business Insider/Aly Weisman Ornately decorated bikes are used to get everywhere. Business Insider/Aly Weisman Each bike has to be covered in el wire, which lights up at night so people don't run into you. Business Insider/Aly Weisman It's useful in the middle of desert dust storms. Business Insider/Aly Weisman Bikes are by far the most common mode of transportation around the playa. Business Insider/Aly Weisman But there are a few other ways of getting around, including Segway scooters. Business Insider/Aly Weisman The first place I checked out was Distrikt, a Vegas-like outdoor club pumping music between the mountains. The bar was open, but you had to provide your own glass. Business Insider/Aly Weisman It was beautiful at sunset. Business Insider/Aly Weisman People are dancing everywhere. Business Insider/Aly Weisman I found that rather than barter, most people give things out free. Business Insider/Aly Weisman Like this man who travelled from Mexico to pour pickleback shots. Business Insider/Aly Weisman This booth offered free bad advice. Thanks! Business Insider/Aly Weisman Money is no good here, but stupid human tricks are. I don't have any, so I had to do a cartwheel in exchange for sending a postcard from the working post office. Business Insider/Aly Weisman This camp offered free fried chicken and watermelon. And they delivered! Business Insider/Aly Weisman There was a free wine tasting. Business Insider/Aly Weisman And free coffee from New Orleans' famous Café Du Monde. Business Insider/Aly Weisman Inside, people read the paper as if nothing crazy were going on in the desert around them. Business Insider/Aly Weisman Pretty much anything you wanted, you could find. Business Insider/Aly Weisman Some camps set up fun activities like zip lines. Business Insider/Aly Weisman This bicyclist carried around a massage table for strangers. Business Insider/Aly Weisman The 'Duck Pond' camp had a great viewing point for sunsets and sunrises. Business Insider/Aly Weisman There was a gym. Business Insider/Aly Weisman A salon. Business Insider/Aly Weisman Hollywood! Business Insider/Aly Weisman A working pay phone. (There was no mobile phone reception.) Business Insider/Aly Weisman Places for napping. Business Insider/Aly Weisman Medical services for both physical and mental troubles. Business Insider/Aly Weisman And there were tons of wedding ceremonies taking place all over. Business Insider/Aly Weisman Including this fire-breathing octopus art car, where the bride and groom's rings were made of duct tape. Business Insider/Aly Weisman Art cars, such as this piñata-themed vehicle, are a huge thing at the festival, and people spend all year putting them together. Business Insider/Aly Weisman This lizard car was made of all metal. Business Insider/Aly Weisman This incredible idea was a car that supported hammock chairs. Business Insider/Aly Weisman Others were simply colourful. Business Insider/Aly Weisman The parties continued even through the dust storms. Business Insider/Aly Weisman I noticed this parked art car from a distance because of the loud music it was blasting. Business Insider/Aly Weisman This guy inside the car shot people below with a hose to cool them down. It was nearly 100 degrees every day. Nights were cooler. Business Insider/Aly Weisman On the outside of the car there was an open bar, where people filled their Camelbaks -- intended for water -- with alcohol. Business Insider/Aly Weisman The festival, and this car, cater to all ages. Here is someone's dad taking a little break. Business Insider/Aly Weisman This art car filled with Barbies looked fun. Business Insider/Aly Weisman But it was pretty disturbing upon closer inspection. Business Insider/Aly Weisman This fish car was creative. Business Insider/Aly Weisman And there was a cool bumblebee car. Business Insider/Aly Weisman The cars take you out to 'deep playa,' miles away from the main camps, where random things like this open bar are set up. Business Insider/Aly Weisman People hang out in booths just like in real bars -- except you're in the middle of nowhere. Business Insider/Aly Weisman Some people set up badminton. Business Insider/Aly Weisman This fence is the very end of the playa, where burners aren't allowed to go past. Business Insider/Aly Weisman Around this area, I spotted a movie theatre. It was fully functioning with a generator, playing films like 'The Wizard of Oz,' and offering snacks at a concession stand. Business Insider/Aly Weisman There was all kinds of art. Business Insider/Aly Weisman Like this toilet brush cleaner statue, located conveniently near a line of porta-pottys. Business Insider/Aly Weisman A giant disco ball that lit up and glowed neon purple at night. Business Insider/Aly Weisman Interactive art installations. Business Insider/Aly Weisman At night everything lit up, which is amazing considering there is no power grid. Business Insider/Aly Weisman Even the art cars light up. Business Insider/Aly Weisman I spotted this cart, which had two sinks and was handing out free toothbrushes. Notice the glowing tooth on the top! Business Insider/Aly Weisman At night there were wild dance parties played by DJs such as Paul Oakenfold and Major Lazer. Business Insider/Aly Weisman There were fire dancers. Business Insider/Aly Weisman The entire fake city was aglow as soon as the sun went down. Business Insider/Aly Weisman This glowing-woman statue by artist Marco Cochrane was a 2013 favourite. Business Insider/Aly Weisman Here is the woman sculpture from afar during the daylight. Business Insider/Aly Weisman You can go inside the man and slide down. This is the view from inside looking out onto the playa. Business Insider/Aly Weisman Everything appears so small. Business Insider/Aly Weisman By the end of it, I was tired, covered in dust, and ready for a shower. Business Insider/Aly Weisman But overall, it was a great experience that I would highly recommend to anyone up for the adventure. High-fives all around! Business Insider/Aly Weisman

