The SPDR Gold Trust ($GLD) is having an amazing day.



Just when it looked like the gold bubble had burst, in came the program traders to save the day with massive buying volume.

30 million shares and counting have exchanged hands as gold tries to erase its $25 drop from earlier today.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.