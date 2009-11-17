What Bubble? Dow On Its Way To 11,000

Vince Veneziani

After last week’s victory for the Bulls, the Dow continues to climb today amid news of improved economic conditions and retail sales. The arguably bubble-esque 11,000 mark is in the DJIA’s sights as the index soars past 10,400, up 132 points so far.

The NASDAQ and the S&P 500 are also posting big gains that will no doubt begin to worry some investors. Currently, the NASDAQ is up 1.3% at 2200 and the S&P is up 1.6% at 1110. But hey, should anything happen, Tim Geithner will probably be right there to bail us out.

