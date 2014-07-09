Unedited Britney Spears Song Without Auto-Tune Leaks, And It's Awful

We never thought Britney Spears’ songs were untouched in the recording studio, but the singer’s voice without Auto-Tune is even worse than we could have imagined.

On July 2, the unedited vocal version of Spears’ track “Alien,” off of her most recent album, “Britney Jean,” leaked — and it ain’t pretty. Take a listen:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

The video has picked up so much steam online that the song’s producer, William Orbit, posted a statement to Facebook explaining that the track is from a vocal warm-up session, not a final take.

Dearest Music Lovers, I have heard that Britney vocal link that everybody’s been discussing. It has been impossible not to as there have been many comments directing my attention to it. [I won’t re-posting it here]. I’d like to affirm that ANY singer when first at the mic at the start of a long session can make a multitude of vocalisations in order to get warmed up. Warming up is essential if you’re a pro, as it is with a runner doing stretches, and it takes a while to do properly. I’ve heard all manner of sounds emitted during warmups. The point is that it is not supposed to be shared with millions of listeners. A generous singer will put something down the mic to help the engineer get their systems warmed up and at the right level, maybe whilst having a cup of herb tea and checking through lyrics before the session really kicks off. It’s not expected to be a ‘take’. I think that 99% of you reading this will totally understand. Whomever put this on the internet must have done so in a spirit of unkindness, but it can in no way detract from the fact that Britney is and always will be beyond Stellar! She is magnificent! And that’s that. Sincerely, William

Do you believe him? Listen to the track with Auto-Tune below and judge for yourself:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

The song is kind of catchy.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.