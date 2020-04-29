Brides share the 7 things they regret spending money on for their wedding day

Natasha Fernandez / EyeEm / Getty Images One bride advises only spending money on flowers that people are going to be close to, like the bouquets.

The average person in the US spends $US33,900 (including the ring and excluding honeymoon expenses) on getting married.

Insider spoke to a number of brides about what they regretted splashing a lot of cash on for their weddings.

Regrets included the number of bridesmaids they had, an overly DIY-ed day, and wishing they had actually spent more.

They also shared a few useful cost-cutting tips for brides-to-be.

For some people, getting married is one of life’s big things to pay out for, next to buying a house.

Even if the intention is to keep it low-cost, the average person in the US is dropping $US33,900 (including the ring and excluding honeymoon expenses) on their big day, according to wedding website The Knot.

Insider spoke to a number of brides to find out if there were any areas of their wedding they regretted spending a lot of cash on. Admittedly, most were very pleased with how their special days went and there wasn’t too much they would change budget-wise.

However, some of their budget regrets included the amount spent on bridesmaids’ dresses and buying a blossom tree centrepiece that broke before anyone saw it.

There are so many factors that contribute to wedding day decisions – venue, budget, trends of the time – but the most common advice from those who’ve been there, done it, and got the T-shirt is to cherry-pick elements that hold significance, rather than feeling like you have to cover all bases just for the sake of it.

Bride Emma W told Insider: “I regret the number of bridesmaids I had.”

caption Emma regretted having four bridesmaids.

Emma W had four bridesmaids and regretted the amount of money spent on their dresses.

She also advised against worrying about things like guest favours and choosing what music to play during the meal.

“I’ve told many friends: don’t let wedding talk become your relationship. Set an evening aside each week to discuss all the bits and bobs you’ve found.

“Also, it’s just one day, pay more attention to what actually being married is really about!” Emma said.

Nataliya O regretted dropping $US6,000 on her Jenny Packham wedding dress.

caption Nataliya O said every bride looks like a princess on her wedding day.

Nataliya O, who got married several years ago, justified her designer gown by thinking she’d wear it to other special occasions, but in reality, those types of events just don’t crop up that often.

She recommended not spending more than 5 to 10% of your overall budget on the wedding dress.

“You’ll look gorgeous regardless, because every bride is a princess on her wedding day,” Nataliya O said to Insider.

She also said she regrets hiring out a small wedding venue.

caption Nataliya O’s small wedding venue couldn’t accommodate many “traditional” elements.

Nataliya O told Insider: “Don’t go completely DIY or off-the-grid quirky. I opted for a super small wedding, which I loved, but I wish we rented a venue where I could actually have my first wedding dance with my husband!”

She explained: “I basically DIY-ed and budgeted out my entire wedding to ensure it came under $US20k (wedding dress included) in the middle of NYC.

“As a result, we rented out a small venue that doesn’t have a dancing space. There was no DJ, just an iPod list my then-fiancee and I created. It was sweet, quaint, and very intimate, but there was no room for anything remotely ‘traditional’ in the day. To this day I still get a little teary-eyed at weddings when the couple has their first dance.”

Bride Hannah paid for a blossom tree centrepiece that “broke before anyone even had a chance to see it.”

Hannah told Insider: “Seriously. I can’t remember where I’d seen it before or what was going on but I was having a blossom tree on my bridesmaid table and that’s that.

“It proceeded to break on the day before anyone even had a chance to see it.”

“The only thing would be the vintage car,” said Jo M.

caption Bride Jo M said she saved money by serving wedding cake as the dessert.

She told Insider: “As lovely as it was, it’s only transport from A to B, isn’t it? Dad and I were in it for five minutes to the church and then my husband and I were in it for five minutes going back home as we had a marquee in the garden.

“The favours could have been removed too. Why give a gift when you’ve watered and fed guests?” Jo M added.

Sharing some advice on looking after the pennies, she said: “Couples can easily save dosh by having their wedding cake as the dessert – we did that. Then there’s no need to freeze it for a christening or waste a load of money on having both.”

“You don’t always need a lot of flowers to make something look nice. They cost a fortune!” said Robyn M.

caption Robyn only splashed out on real flowers that people were going to get up close to.

Bride Robyn said she had no regrets about how much she spent on her wedding day, but gave some practical words of wisdom.

“Spend money on real flowers that people will be able to touch and be close to, like bouquets. Any others, you can get great fake ones,” she said.

She told Insider that she and her partner kept costs low because they had thought really hard about what was important to them on the day. They didn’t want a cake, DJ, or first dance, so they saved more money for things that meant the most to them, and didn’t feel like they had to include all the traditional wedding options if it wasn’t worth it.

However, Robyn M added: “Don’t scrimp on photography. It’s the one lasting thing from the day, other than your memories, and you want them to be everything you remember the day being.”

Megan D said she regretted not spending more money on her wedding, and thinks she would now happily go into debt for it.

caption Megan D got married in her early to mid-20s, and didn’t want to go into debt over her wedding back then.

Megan D and her partner got married in their early to mid-20s.

She told Insider: “It’s easy to say this now, I could easily afford it. We spent all we had at the time, we just chose not to get into debt for it. But actually now, I think it’s worth getting into debt for.”

Megan said she wished she had spent more on flowers, and would have invited a lot more people too. She explained: “I think my attitude was ‘I can’t do anything with the flowers after and they will just die’ but actually, flowers offer so much more than that, aesthetically and sentimentally.”

She added: “I think at the end of the day, it’s all very personal and depends entirely on the couple’s relationship, fashions, circumstances, and location of the venue, etc. as to how much you want to spend and where your priorities lie.

“Problem is with weddings, you don’t get a trial run. Everything is visualized in your head as to how it will come together and it’s all a gamble in reality, so there’s never any way of knowing.”

