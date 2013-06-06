9 Honest Brand Slogans You'll Never See Companies Adopt

Redditors thought Denny’s could come up with a better slogan than that.

Slogans are crucial for company marketing campaigns. But Reddit wanted to know, are slogans honest?



More than 16,000 Redditors suggested what brands’ real slogans would be if they were actually being realistic.

For example, Denny’s slogan might be “America’s diner is always open,” but Redditors thought a more accurate tagline is, “Because it’s 2 am, you’re drunk, and you need pancakes.”

Here are our favourite Reddit selections.

