9 Honest Brand Slogans You'll Never See Companies Adopt

Slogans are crucial for company marketing campaigns. But Reddit wanted to know, are slogans honest?
More than 16,000 Redditors suggested what brands’ real slogans would be if they were actually being realistic.
For example, Denny’s slogan might be “America’s diner is always open,” but Redditors thought a more accurate tagline is, “Because it’s 2 am, you’re drunk, and you need pancakes.”
Here are our favourite Reddit selections.
Reddit says it should be, 'MOTEL 6: We'll leave the lights on for you, but there's not much that we can do about the smell.'
Redditors said, 'Carnival Cruise: OH COME ON. What are the chances something will happen this time?'
Redditors think it should be, '1-800-Flowers ... the cheapest way to say you remembered your anniversary an hour ago.'
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.