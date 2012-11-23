How Companies Can Take Advantage Of The Way People Use LinkedIn

LinkedIn has carved a special and very valuable place in people’s online lives, at a time when we didn’t think we can manage yet another social network.



Users build their professional identities on LinkedIn, while they use Facebook for everything else.

“People on LinkedIn don’t talk about their home life, they don’t share baby pictures. They don’t share any pictures at all actually,” says LinkedIn’s executive editor Dan Roth. “But when they talk about home life it’s in a professional sense.”

This creates a safe space for marketers to get involved.

Since companies get LinkedIn pages by default and all of their employees on LinkedIn automatically follow them, this is a golden opportunity for companies to build their identity and get involved in discussion groups or content creation to promote the brands.

Roth talked at our Social Media ROI conference this fall about how companies can benefit from the way people use LinkedIn. Watch below an excerpt from his interview with our editor-in-chief Henry Blodget.

