What Brands Are Doing Right — And Wrong — On Pinterest

Photo: Screengrab

Pinterest was once the darling of social media, but now its user-base is plateauing.Unlike Twitter——where brands and celebrities dominate the most-followed lists—the top brand on Pinterest has less than one-tenth the followers of the top individual user.



And Pinterest’s user interface is limited for brands: you can post things, like them, and follow people … but that’s it.

The few brands that have tried to be innovative in the medium have had little success in terms of adding followers.

Individuals who have been successful, however, keep it simple: Lots of pictures of food and fashion.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.