Bill Gates Says Google's OS Is Nothing New

Chrome OS is just Linux packaged differently, Bill Gates said in an interview with CNET.



While Ballmer made fun of Google’s browser at the Microsoft Developer Conference yesterday, Gates disregarded the fact that Chrome OS was new.

“There’s many, many forms of Linux operating systems out there and packaged in different ways and booted in different ways. In some ways I am surprised people are acting like there’s something new. I mean, you’ve got Android running on Netbooks. It’s got a browser in it.”

Gates said there wasn’t much to say about Chrome OS because Google has provided little information about how it will actually work.

“The more vague they are, the more interesting it is.”

He also said the whole Chrome is a browser that is an OS thing just shows how little the word browser means anymore.

“It just shows the word browser has become a truly meaningless word. What’s a browser? What’s not a browser? If you’re playing a movie, is that a browser or not a browser? If you’re doing annotations, is that a browser? If you’re editing text, is that a browser or not a browser? In large part, it’s more an abuse of terminology than a real change.”

