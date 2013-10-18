Leaked Tour Rider Reveals The Crazy Items Beyoncé Demands In Her Dressing Room

Considering Beyoncé has a song titled
“Bow Down,”it should come as no surprise that the Queen B has a few ridiculous demands when it comes to outfitting her dressing room before a show or during a video shoot.
InTouch magazine got a hold of Beyoncé’s tour rider — which lists the singer’s dressing room desires for a recent video shoot.
Among the most random requests:
- “Joe Malone or comparable Grapefruit candles.”
- “Room temperature to be set at 72 degrees.”
- “All of her food be served on a crisp white tablecloth.”
- “All white furniture,” specifically a “sofa, loveseat, and chaise lounge” and “2 white area rugs.”
- “two bars of Irish Spring soap,” which retail for around $US2.79 a bar at Walgreens.
Read the rest of her demands, some more understandable than others, below:
