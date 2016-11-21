Here's what the best salespeople do to close more deals and make tons of money

Eugene Kim
Sales is a tough job.

But when it’s done right, it can make you rich.

We took a look at Salesforce’s latest annual State of Sales report and a separate survey of 280 salespeople to find out what the best performing salespeople and teams do in common to sell more and make tons of money.

Here’s what we found:

Sales has become more important across all companies over the past five years.

It's partly because more buyers are finding it 'absolutely critical' to have sales reps who are personally engaging before signing a deal.

Unfortunately, most sales reps aren't spending most of their time selling.

So how do you excel in this constantly changing sales environment? Here are some tips.

The best salespeople are early risers: 76% of them rise before 7AM, while 35% are up before 6AM.

Use social media: Social media like LinkedIn and Twitter have become important prospecting tools. They also find prospects at networking events or through referrals.

Always build relationships: 50% of respondents put relationship-building as their favourite deal-related activity (aside from closing deals, of course).

The best day to connect with a prospect: Tuesdays.

Money talks: Money is cited as the leading motivator for closing deals, while 35% say job satisfaction matters more.

Curiosity and perseverance are the best personality traits for sales success.

Work with others: Sales teams can't work alone anymore. They have to work across different teams, channels, and partners to increase their sales.

Take advantage of analytics: Knowing your data can significantly boost sales.

Seek help from colleagues: One third of them get their best selling advice from colleagues, while 25% follow their own star.

Sorry, no weekends: 61% of salespeople work on weekends.

How to deal with stress: Exercise and sports are cited as the most popular activities to relieve stress.

Office downtime: 53% picked reading web content as their favourite office downtime activity.

Emails come first: most of them say checking email is the first thing they do in the morning. Only 5% meditate in the morning.

Where do they see themselves in 10 years? VP of sales.

