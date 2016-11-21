Here's what the best salespeople do to close more deals and make tons of money

Sales is a tough job.
But when it’s done right, it can make you rich.
We took a look at Salesforce’s latest annual State of Sales report and a separate survey of 280 salespeople to find out what the best performing salespeople and teams do in common to sell more and make tons of money.
Here’s what we found:
It's partly because more buyers are finding it 'absolutely critical' to have sales reps who are personally engaging before signing a deal.
Use social media: Social media like LinkedIn and Twitter have become important prospecting tools. They also find prospects at networking events or through referrals.
Always build relationships: 50% of respondents put relationship-building as their favourite deal-related activity (aside from closing deals, of course).
Money talks: Money is cited as the leading motivator for closing deals, while 35% say job satisfaction matters more.
Work with others: Sales teams can't work alone anymore. They have to work across different teams, channels, and partners to increase their sales.
Seek help from colleagues: One third of them get their best selling advice from colleagues, while 25% follow their own star.
How to deal with stress: Exercise and sports are cited as the most popular activities to relieve stress.
Emails come first: most of them say checking email is the first thing they do in the morning. Only 5% meditate in the morning.
