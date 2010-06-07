"F%&k My Victims," Madoff Says

It’s been a year since Bernard Madoff was sent to prison for operating a $65 billion Ponzi scheme, one of the largest in history (if not the largest).

According to write-up in New York Magazine that meticulously details Madoff’s life in prison, Madoff appears to have zero remorse.

Says Madoff: “F$%k my victims.”

Ego in-tact, Madoff continues to vent his frustration with inmates and is very candid about his crimes:



New York Mag: Madoff was unmoved. He was past apologizing. In prison, he crafted his own version of events. From MCC, Madoff explained the trap he was in. “People just kept throwing money at me,” Madoff related to a prison consultant who advised him on how to endure prison life. “Some guy wanted to invest, and if I said no, the guy said, ‘What, I’m not good enough?’ ” One day, Shannon Hay, a drug dealer who lived in the same unit in Butner as Madoff, asked about his crimes. “He told me his side. He took money off of people who were rich and greedy and wanted more,” says Hay, who was released in December. People, in other words, who deserved it.

Inmates were impressed by the sheer scale of Madoff’s operation and turned to him for guidance in getting their own ambitions on track. Madoff had always enjoyed being counselor to the wealthy and powerful. That had been part of the scheme’s seduction: Bernie, the scrappy kid from Queens, depended on by rich businessmen. “He wants to be remembered as a titan of Wall Street,” says Fineman, and one who subsidized the private schools and fancy vacations of his wealthy friends, even if it was with the funds of other investors. And to inmates he still was a titan.

Read the rest at NYMag.com ->

