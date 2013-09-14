Ben Affleck's Batman Will Be 'Tired And Weary'

What will Ben Affleck’s Batman — Batfleck if you will — be like?

According to Warner Bros.’ CEO Kevin Tsujihara, the Caped Crusader will be “tired and weary.”

Tsujihara opened up about the future Dark Knight during an investor conference in Beverly Hills yesterday saying he will be “seasoned and been doing it for a while.”

If you’ve been following and are up to date with all of the latest Batman news, hearing Affleck will play a more experienced veteran Batman doesn’t come as a shock.

For one, The Hollywood Reporter first said that when Warner Bros. was shopping around for a Batman, that they were looking for someone in his late 30s or early 40s to wear the cape and cowl.

THR also reported this incarnation of The Bat would be “established and rugged.”

The Independent reported director Zack Snyder met with Frank Miller. Any Batfan will know Miller is the creator of “Batman: The Dark Knight Returns,” a comic about an ageing Bruce Wayne’s Batman facing off with Clark Kent’s Superman.

Snyder made it clear during the announcement of the Batman / Superman film at San Diego Comic-Con that this film will NOT be an adaptation of popular 1986 four-part graphic novel.

“We’re not adapting this thing,” said Snyder. “But it is the thing that will help tell that story.”

While the Internet had very mixed reactions to the initial casting of Affleck, Tsujihara backed the “Argo” star.

“Ben is perfect for the vision Zack has for that character,” said Tsujihara. “The fact that you saw such a passionate response in the blogosphere is really kind of a testament to the love that people have for this character … We think it’s going to be huge.”

Tsujhara added that the film has yet to be titled.

Currently, the working title for the film is “Batman Vs. Superman.”

The “Man of Steel” sequel is set to hit the big screen July 2015.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.