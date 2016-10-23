27 photos that show what beauty looks like around the world

TV shows and magazines have desensitised us into thinking that there’s only one rigid standard of beauty — that we all must aspire to the same monotonous look.

Luckily for us, Italian photographer Sara Melotti was sick of seeing the same type of woman over and over and perpetuating unrealistic standards of beauty, and decided to embark on a “Quest for Beauty.”

Melotti has spent the last year travelling the globe photographing and interviewing everyday women “in order to understand what beauty means to them, and to hopefully change those outdated standards that kill our self esteem.”

She’s captured a myriad of singular looks, reminding us that beauty is in the eye of the beholder.

