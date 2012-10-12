See What These Baseball Stars Looked Like As Rookies

Photo: AP
The MLB playoffs are upon us, and it’s no surprise to see the likes of Derek Jeter and Andy Pettitte playing October baseball.It really does feel like these playoff veterans have been around forever, but of course, every legacy has a beginning.
And a lot of these beginnings look awesome.
Buck Showalter never made it to the majors as a player, but he has a chance to win his first World Series as the Orioles manager (1979)
In 9 years, Justin Verlander went from being a baby-faced prospect to a bearded no-hitter machine (2003)
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.