What Barbie Would Look Like If She Had The Body Of An Average 19-Year-Old American

Human v. Barbie

We recently brought you a set of images showing what Barbie and other dolls would look like without the makeup that Mattel paints on their faces.



Illustrator Nikolay Lamm has now taken his investigation of Barbie’s unlikely physical appearance a step further.

Go straight to the images >

He extrapolated Barbie’s body size, if she was human, and compared it side-by-side with the average body proportions of a 19-year-old American.

“I feel that this is as close as you can get to a real life representation of a Barbie proportioned woman standing next to an average sized woman,” he tells us.

The average 19 year old woman was modelled using these measurements, as described by the CDC:

64.29″ height

33.62″ waist

140.09″ upper arm length

14.45″ upper leg length

20″ head circumference

15″ neck circumference

Barbie, at 1/6 scale, would have the following measurements, Lamm believes:

69″ height

36″ bust

18″ waist

33″ hips

22″ head circumference

9″ neck circumference

