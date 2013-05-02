What Barbie Would Look Like If She Had The Body Of An Average 19-Year-Old American

We recently brought you a set of images showing what Barbie and other dolls would look like without the makeup that Mattel paints on their faces.
Illustrator Nikolay Lamm has now taken his investigation of Barbie’s unlikely physical appearance a step further.
He extrapolated Barbie’s body size, if she was human, and compared it side-by-side with the average body proportions of a 19-year-old American.
“I feel that this is as close as you can get to a real life representation of a Barbie proportioned woman standing next to an average sized woman,” he tells us.
The average 19 year old woman was modelled using these measurements, as described by the CDC:
- 64.29″ height
- 33.62″ waist
- 140.09″ upper arm length
- 14.45″ upper leg length
- 20″ head circumference
- 15″ neck circumference
Barbie, at 1/6 scale, would have the following measurements, Lamm believes:
- 69″ height
- 36″ bust
- 18″ waist
- 33″ hips
- 22″ head circumference
- 9″ neck circumference
Barbie isn't just a thin woman — her waist is almost half the size of an average woman's, just 18 inches.
Barbie has a smaller torso but a larger bust size. If she was real, you might assume she'd had some work done.
