Layoff Carnage Is Back On Wall Street -- Here's How It Got So Bad Again

On the horizon: layoffs.

This fall has not been good for Wall Street jobs, and if some predictions are right, it’s only going to get worse.Let’s start with why this is happening. Meredith Whitney gives 5 reasons:



There’s a state budget crisis

Banks’ revenues are horrible right now

Banks’ spending grew faster than their revenues

Banks are over-staffed

She predicts an ugly Case-Schiller number in October

You can see why Whitney predicts that the fourth quarter is going to be hell and that layoffs will begin in the first quarter.

Unfortunately, for many, the hell has already begun.

