Dear Wall Street, This Is What You Should Wear Tomorrow During The Blizzard

New York City and New England is about to get hit with a massive blizzard, but Wall Street will still be going to work tomorrow. So what are you supposed to wear when you’re being blasted with freezing wind, ice and snow in your face, while walking from the cab or subway into your office?



“No MDs [managing directors] are coming in through this snow, especially on a Friday. So basically, feel free to wear whatever,” a bank source told us.

That being said, there are still rules you should follow.

We’ve put together these tips with the help of some of our well-dressed friends to stay warm and still look good.

If your office is giving you a casual day, wear khakis or dress slacks. (Don’t wear jeans!)

For your commute, make sure you wear boots. The salt on the sidewalk can ruin your dress shoes. For the boots, think along the lines of LL Bean boots, Hunter Boots, rubber soled dress boots or galoshes.

Be sure to carry your banker bag, but you do that everyday, duh. Use it to keep your loafers and an extra pair of socks for when you get to work.

You can probably get away with ski socks or cashmere socks. Since it’s Friday, some guys are Wall Street firms are wearing crazy socks anyway.

If you think you’re going to be cold when you’re outside, opt for heavier fabrics for your suit such as flannels or tweeds.

Or, you can always wear long johns underneath your suit. Just make sure you’re not going to be too hot when you’re inside the office.

Other suggestions include your overcoat, snow coat, scarf, gloves and a sweater.

Hope this helps. Good luck out there!

