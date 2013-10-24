What Bankers Around The World Expect This Bonus Season In One Giant Slide

Wall Street bonus season will be upon us sooner than you think, and since this year’s been a bumpy ride for markets, there’s no telling what could happen.

But of course, everyone has expectations.

eFinancialCareers did a fly-around survey to see what bankers around the world expect from this bonus season.

The career site talked to 4,642 bankers globally, and 1,427 bankers in the United States between September 10, 2013 and September 29, 2013. Of those, 49% work in the front office, 25% work in the middle office, and 26% in back-office positions.

From the looks of it, bankers in the Gulf States are most optimistic, while here in the U.S. bankers are just… meh.

Check out the results in the slide below via eFinancialCareers:

