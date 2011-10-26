What The Top Wall Street CEOs REALLY Think About Banning Prop Trading

In the last two weeks, most major American banks announced their third quarter earnings – each one sending the markets on a rollercoaster ride.



But earnings announcements comes with more substance than just quarterly numbers – during earnings conference calls, research analysts from other firms have the opportunity to grill and question the bank executives about their company.

With the recent release of the draft Volcker Rule for public commenting, the bank heads got their share of inquiries to weigh in on the proposed rule. The rule, part of the Dodd-Frank Act, is meant to ban proprietary trading (trading for profit) at financial firms in order to remove investment banking and trading risks from the bank’s commercial operations.

We rounded up what executives at five top American banks had to say about the Volcker Rule. (The topic was absent from the Wells Fargo conference call).

