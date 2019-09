That didn’t last long. After popping up on news of a $20 billion bailout, Bank of America (BAC) is heading back down. Not much, only about 2%, but significant on a day when the company got cash, and when the market is higher overall.



Citi, meanwhile, is at least up $.26.

