10 Things 'Back To The Future 2' Got Right About Today's Tech

While “Back to the Future: Part 2” slightly overestimated where we’d be in 2015 — flying cars and hoverboards aren’t readily available, after all — there’s a surprising number of things that the film predicted that either already exist or are close enough that in two years it wouldn’t be surprising to see them be reality.
From automated servers at restaurants to video games that don’t require controllers, here’s the technology that the creators of “Back to the Future” correctly guessed would be around nowadays about 24 years ago.
Not only did the movie get wearable computing right, they even made the devices similar to Google Glass.
It's fair to say that when most people think of '80s computers, the Macintosh is the first thing that comes to mind.
News footage being filmed by a drone. We saw that two years ago during the Occupy movement, and it'll probably even more common in 2015.
While we might not watch six TV channels at once, Marty's son certainly has the same need for multiple streams of information as today's millennials.
The only thing Back to the Future missed with its representation of video chat is the annoying sounds Skype makes when you start and end a call.
'You mean you have to use your hands? That's like a baby's toy!' In the the Back to the Future universe, the Xbox's Kinect motion-sensing controller is a huge hit.
The movie correctly predicted the return of 3D to blockbuster films... though the CGI in 1989 wasn't quite ready to portray it.
