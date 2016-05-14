Here's what it's like on Awake Dating, the new dating site for conspiracy theorists

There are dating sites for everyone these days. One of the more obscure ones is Awake Dating, a new site exclusively for conspiracy theorists.

It’s for people who have “woken” (not to be confused with “woke,” which usually describes people who are aware of social justice issues). Those who are “awake” believe that the world’s leaders or other secretive organisations are responsible for what happens in the world, according to Jarrod Fidden, the site’s COO.

Instead of using the term “conspiracy theorist,” which is often “employed to discredit and ridicule,” Fidden prefers the term “early adopter of inconvenient truths.”

“My wife and I were lucky to ‘wake up’ together some two odd years ago,” he writes in an email. “To find an awake partner to share your interests with — That is a true blessing. So Awake Dating was born as a premium platform for discussion, networking, and meeting others who share their interests and view of ‘reality.'”

Awake Dating appears to be a legitimate dating site. It’s actually not even the first one of its kind; there’s also “Dating Freedom Lovers” and “Paranormal Date.”

The beta version of Awake Dating launched on April 13, followed by a series of short YouTube ads. The one below features a series of people in tinfoil hats holding hands. “If you thought it was impossible to meet someone, awake dot dating is here for you,” a voice sings in a jingle. “Matching all kinds of people is what we do.”

When you go to the home page, it looks like any other dating site, except for some weirdly ominous images. In under two months, it has attracted over 1,200 sign-ups.

After members join, “the administration” sends a message that reads, “We are welcoming you to our website. Hope you will find it pleasant to work with.”

Members can personalise their backgrounds, so I chose monkeys. People can also specify if they’re looking for a date or a friend. And they can choose an array of interests, including “loud keyboards,” “the illusion of ‘money,'” and “This is outrageous, the earth is not only flat but void of others lol.”

When you click “People” at the top, you can browse through all of the site’s members with the option to filter by location, gender, or interest.

One member writes that they are interested in “human beings who ‘get it.'”

Another writes, “10 or 20 years ago, I would have considered myself closer to normal — but these days? Any who, I’m 46 years old, divorced, not terrible looking, Libertarian, and more or less on the fringe politically.”

The people on Awake Dating tend to be older than 35, and there seem to be a lot more men than women. Many describe themselves as misfits or “misunderstood.”

By the end of May, Fidden plans to launch an Indiegogo campaign, which will allow members to continue using Awake Dating for free. If he raises enough money, he will also launch the “3D City” feature, a virtual environment where members’ avatars can meet and chat.

Fidden imagines the site as a judgment-free zone for people who hold non-mainstream beliefs. The world can seem like a lonely place for conspiracy theorists, he says.

But with a little help from Awake Dating, truthers and theorists can be their real selves — and maybe even find true love.

