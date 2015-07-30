The author of Jon Stewart's biography thinks this is what the host will do after leaving 'The Daily Show'

AP This Oct. 18, 2012 file photo shows host Jon Stewart during a taping of

On August 6th, Jon Stewart will end his 17-year run as host of “The Daily Show” and theories on what he’ll do next range from a possible “Meet The Press”-like show to getting into politics.

But someone with an interesting perspective on the subject is Lisa Rogak, author of the 2014 New York Times bestseller, “Angry Optimist: The Life and Times of Jon Stewart.“

Rogak believes Stewart will not start a new show, or put his foot into the political ring.

“He’s going to take a long break,” Rogak told Business Insider. “He was starting to get really tired, that was obvious on the show.”

Rogak’s book, which Stewart declined to take part in, portrays the funny man as a news junkie who at the end of his reign on the show has become burnt out and bitter. (The recent story former “Daily Show” correspondent Wyatt Cynac told Marc Maron on his podcast confirms the latter.)

“His whole show, and this is why he’ll never do it again,” Rogak believes, “is shaking his fist at the world. Doing what he did as a kid, trying to get people to laugh and pay attention and think about things by using humour. But nothing has changed and it’s gotten much worse since he’s started in terms of the decisiveness of how politics are in this country. He thought he could change things and nothing happened.”

Though Rogak believes Stewart will never take on a new show (comedic or legitimate news), she does think he won’t lose that hunger to give his opinion on issues or the news makers of the day. She wouldn’t be surprised if he did stand-up gigs once in a while or directed another film. (His directorial debut, “Rosewater,” was released last year.)

“He’s still going to do things where he feels he will accomplish some degree of change,” she said.

