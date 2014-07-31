What Australia's Head Coach Said To Get Suspended From The Commonwealth Games

Mark Kolbe/ Getty

Athletics Australia head coach Eric Hollingsworth faces the sack after being suspended for his public scrutiny of Olympic hurdles champion Sally Pearson.

Hollingsworth made a statement to the media through his PR representative after Pearson missed the Commonwealth Games team camp to attend a race meet in London, claiming her “no-show sets a bad example to the entire national team.”

While Pearson was fined for her actions, the penalties against Hollingsworth may be far more severe after Athletics Australia admitted they were “bitterly disappointed” by the team leader’s comments.

“Athletics Australia condemns in the strongest terms his disparaging comments about Sally Pearson and his timing,” the sporting association said in a statement issued today.

The Athletics Australia Board will convene urgently to consider further action, while it will be the duty of the Australian Commonwealth Games Association to determine the fate of Hollingsworth’s role in the team.

Despite his suspension being made public, Hollingsworth was spotted track-side at Hampden Park Stadium in Glasgow, continuing to coach and interact with Australian athletes, News Corp reported.

Just when you thought it couldn’t get much worse for Australia’s Commonwealth Games team, Scottish police arrested a 29-year-old man on alleged assault charges following an altercation within the athlete’s village, purported to be Australian athlete Francois Etoundi. The man will appear at Glasgow Sheriff’s Court tomorrow.

Meanwhile, Aussie boxer Jordan Samardali’s brother Laith Samardali has reportedly been refused bail after pleaded guilty to charges of aggravated assault and behaving in a threatening and abusive manner, according to the ABC. He too will appear in Glasgow Sheriff’s Court on Thursday to be sentenced.

