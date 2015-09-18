What Australians have been talking about on Facebook

Following an explosive week of politics, Australians have been very active on social media expressing their opinions and reactions to the recent LibSpill.

Last month on Facebook, Australians were talking about disruptive ideas (a favourite buzz word of our new PM), food concoctions, new technologies, pollies resigning over helicopter rides and more.

Here are the most talked about topics on Facebook in Australia last month.

Brands and products

Photo: Getty Images

Android or iPhone? The age old argument continued to spark debate in Australia with loyalists rallying behind both brands on Facebook. Anticipation (as well as a few arguments) intensified, possibly due to Apple’s September iPhone announcement, but Android took out the top spot for most-talked-about product among Australians.

Uber slid back to fourth position, from first a month ago while Nutella surged into third place — possibly thanks to new Nutella doughnut milkshake creations.

Here’s the list:

1. Android

2. iPhone 6

3. Nutella

4. Uber

5. Windows 10

6. Legoland

Entertainment

Dan Kitwood/Getty Images TV presenter and entertainer Cilla Black died at her home in Spain on August 1.

Despite Kanye West’s declaration that we was running for president and hype around the movie release of Deadpool, it was the tragic passing of Cilla Black that topped Australian conversations about entertainment.

Here’s the list:

1. Cilla Black

2. Deadpool

3. Darth Vader

4. Kanye West

5. Straight Outua Compton

6. Learn to Fly

7. Uptown Funk

People

Speaker Bronwyn Bishop lands at the Geelong golf course. Source: Twitter

Bronwyn Bishop’s controversial resignation as Speaker of the House in August was high on the Australian news agenda for older men and women alike, resulting in her being the most talked about topic on the platform for the month. Debate surrounding Dyson Heydon’s future as the head of the royal commission into trade unions was also contentious, though flew mostly under the radar for a large majority of younger Facebook users.

Here’s the list:

1. Bronwyn Bishop

2. Dyson Heydon

3. Bart Cummings

4. Adam Goodes

5. Donald Trump

6. Banksy

7. Wes Craven

Holidays and events

Photo: Australian Border Force/ Facebook.

Aussies had a lot to say about the failed Operation Fortitude on Victorian public transport, the annual long distance Bridge to Brisbane Run and the theme of road traffics safety throughout the last month.

Back on the political front, conversations around Bersih, a coalition of non-governmental organisations which seeks to reform the current Malaysian electoral system dominated discussions across both genders regardless of age.

Here’s the list:

1. Operation Fortitude

2. Bersih

3. Bridge to Brisbane

4. The Ashes

5. Mars

6. Perseids

7. Road traffics safety

Sport

Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Rugby league and rugby union ruled sports conversations on Facebook with the Bledisloe Cup, St George Illawarra Dragons and North Queensland Cowboys taking the first to third positions. Football fell into the next three spots and the National Football League Preseason scraped into seventh spot, potentially because of Jared Hayne’s involvement.

Here’s the list:

1. Bledisloe Cup

2. St George Illawarra Dragons

3. North Queensland Cowboys

4. Geelong Football Club

5. FA Community Sheild

6. UEFA Champions League

7. National Football League Preseason

