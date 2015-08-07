What Australians have been talking about on Facebook

Australians are a chatty bunch and as the most recent Facebook data shows they’re very timely with their conversations.

In July the death of Omar Sharif brought grieving Australians out in droves to pay tribute to the star of Doctor Zhivago and Lawrence of Arabia. Controversial ride-sharing service Uber topped Apple as most discussed brand by delivering Messina, while users engaging in the Adam Goodes debate drowned out Dawn Fraser’s provocative comments about Nick Kyrgios.

Here are the most talked about topics on Facebook in Australia last month.

People

Swans player Adam Goodes. Photo: Getty Images

Adam Goodes Bronwyn Bishop Barnaby Joyce Cameron Smith Dawn Fraser A.P. J. Abdul Kalam Donald Trump

Brands and products

Apple CEO Tim Cook.

Uber Apple Inc. Windows 10 Jetstar Airways Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Jeep Cherokee Mitsubishi

Holidays and events

Greece Kepler Venus Pluto Royal Commission Little Ice Age New Horizons

Entertainment

Omar Sharif James Corden San Diego Comic-Con International Bobbi Kristina Brown The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2 Live Aid Star Wars: The Force Awakens

Sport

Adelaide Crows coach Phil Walsh. Picture: Getty Images

Australian footballer Phil Walsh St Kilda Football Club Griffin McMaster The Open Championship Geelong Football Club North Queensland Cowboys Chris Sandow

