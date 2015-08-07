What Australians have been talking about on Facebook

Australians are a chatty bunch and as the most recent Facebook data shows they’re very timely with their conversations.
In July the death of Omar Sharif brought grieving Australians out in droves to pay tribute to the star of Doctor Zhivago and Lawrence of Arabia. Controversial ride-sharing service Uber topped Apple as most discussed brand by delivering Messina, while users engaging in the Adam Goodes debate drowned out Dawn Fraser’s provocative comments about Nick Kyrgios.
Here are the most talked about topics on Facebook in Australia last month.
People
- Adam Goodes
- Bronwyn Bishop
- Barnaby Joyce
- Cameron Smith
- Dawn Fraser
- A.P. J. Abdul Kalam
- Donald Trump
Brands and products
- Uber
- Apple Inc.
- Windows 10
- Jetstar Airways
- Fiat Chrysler Automobiles
- Jeep Cherokee
- Mitsubishi
Holidays and events
- Greece
- Kepler
- Venus
- Pluto
- Royal Commission
- Little Ice Age
- New Horizons
Entertainment
- Omar Sharif
- James Corden
- San Diego Comic-Con International
- Bobbi Kristina Brown
- The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2
- Live Aid
- Star Wars: The Force Awakens
Sport
- Australian footballer Phil Walsh
- St Kilda Football Club
- Griffin McMaster
- The Open Championship
- Geelong Football Club
- North Queensland Cowboys
- Chris Sandow
