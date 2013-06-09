What Athletes Looked Like Before And After They Used Steroids

AP ImagesUnfortunately there will always be cheating when it comes to sports.



Alex Rodriguez, Ryan Braun, and many other MLB players are at the centre of another scandal right now. MLB is planning to suspend up to 20 players for allegedly being connected to a Biogenesis clinic in Miami.

Many athletes have also used steroids to get ahead, plenty of them have gotten caught.

Here are some of the most famous cases, many of them baseball players.

