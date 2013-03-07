BEN AFFLECK'S MASTERPIECE: Here's What You Missed In 'Argo'

Photo: Warner Bros.
Ben Affleck’s “Argo” won best picture at the 85th Academy Awards.The film tells the (mostly true) story of the risky CIA operation to bring home six American diplomats from Tehran during the Iranian Hostage Crisis of 1979.
If you haven’t seen the movie and want to know what everyone’s talking about, check out our highlights (with all screen caps taken from the trailer). And then go watch the real thing!
President Carter allowed the Shah into the U.S. in October to be treated for cancer at New York Hospital-Cornell Medical centre.
It would be only a matter of time until Iranian militants discovered they were missing from a manifest of the American embassy ...
The six would act as Canadian filmmakers—writers, directors, camera men, and producers for the film.
and fictional producer Lester Siegel to make the fake movie look legitimate in Hollywood and abroad.
They fooled all of Hollywood into believing it was real, buying ads in trade publications The Hollywood Reporter and Variety.
In Iran, Mendez meets the six and gets them to memorize their new Canadian identities inside and out ...
The other 52 hostages were released after 444 days following negotians in which the U.S. agreed among other things to refrain from intervening in Iran's internal affairs. Below, President Carter poses with one of the hostages two days after his release at the U.S. Air Force hospital in Wiesbaden, Germany.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.