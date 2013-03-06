Sound Off: What Are Your Social Media Pet Peeves?

Business Insider’s Social Media ROI conference is taking place May 15, 2013, in New York City — and we need your help! We’re doing a special session: “Brand Leaders Sound Off,” where McDonald’s Social Media Marketing Head Rick Wion and other top brand executives will reveal what works and what doesn’t in the wide world of social media.It’s going to be a must-see highlight of a fantastic program — reserve your seat now and get the early-bird rate.



This gets better: We want you to set the stage for the Sound Off. Take our quick survey and tell us your pet peeves. We’ll use the results to kick off this hot topic panel and you will receive a 20 per cent discount off your early-bird ticket price.

Click here to take our quick survey and unlock your discount to Social Media ROI.

Want to sponsor? Email us at [email protected]

Follow us on Twitter @BI_Events for updates, special announcements and more.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.