What Are Your neighbours Watching This Weekend? (NFLX)

A neat Netflix (NFLX) feature we found while researching another post: Browsing popular movies by location, all the way down to your ZIP code.



So what are our neighbours watching? In Manhattan, people are renting “Come Back, Little Sheba” — starring 1953 Best Actress winner Shirley Booth — more than they are in other places. In Astoria, Queens, where 20% of the SAI staff lives, they’re renting the Coen brothers’ “Barton Fink,” nominated for Best Costume Design in 1992. (Also, Oscar winner “Cinema Paradiso.”) In Brooklyn, where another 40% of our staff lives, nos. 1 and 2 are “A Life Apart: Hasidism in America” and Spike Lee’s “Crooklyn,” respectively.

And our friends out in the Valley? Popular titles in Mountain View, Sunnyvale, and Cupertino include Hindi hits “Chak De! India,” “Bheja Fry,” and “Guru.” (No. 12 is Jack Black’s “Nacho Libre.” Sweet.) And in Palo Alto? Woody Allen’s “Take The Money And Run.” Good advice for startup founders!

Addendum: A reader asks us to also check out viewing habits for San Francisco, and suggests we look at area codes 94114 and 94131, which include the Castro, among other neighborhoods. OK:

24 Hours On Craigslist

Following Sean

Romantico

The Times of Harvey Milk

Burning Man: Beyond Black Rock

