What Are Two Easy Ways To Make Yourself Much Happier?

Martin Seligman, author of Authentic Happiness did a study “Positive Psychology Progress: Empirical Validation of Interventions” and he mentioned two proven ways to increase happiness:



1)

“…the gratitude visit, caused large positive changes (in happiness) for one month.”

Gratitude visit – Participants were given one week to write and then deliver a letter of gratitude in person to someone who had been especially kind to them but had never been properly thanked.

2)

“…three good things—increased happiness and decreased depressive symptoms for six months.”

Three good things in life – Participants were asked to write down three things that went well each day and their causes every night for one week. In addition they were asked to provide a causal explanation for each good thing.

