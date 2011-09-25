What Are Those Weird, Moving Creatures In Google's Logo Today?

You may have noticed Google’s current logo is made up of strange-looking creatures.



Google is commemorating Jim Henson, the maker of The Muppets, Sesame Street, and Fraggle Rock. Henson passed away in 1990, but Friday would have been his 75th birthday.

If you sit on the page for long enough, the creatures start to move and bob their heads. The yellow creature follows your mouse back and forth across the page. If click on each creature’s button, their mouths move, and a banner appears that says “Jim Henson’s 75th birthday.”

