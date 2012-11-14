The Military Warns Recruits About Getting Into Relationships With Civilians

Photo: Kuande Hall via U.S. Marine Corps

Young male military recruits are warned by their drill instructors and bosses at permanent duty stations to stay away from the local women who hang out on or near the base.We knew some derogatory terms for these women from our time in the service. Several are also listed on Urban Dictionary.



A couple of the more harmless appellations are:

Barracks cougar: “A barracks cougar is much like a barracks bunny, only older like mum or grandma status. Usually in their early 30’s late 40’s.”

Boot chaser: “The girls who are attracted to members of the armed forces. Usually seen outside of the barracks, bars in proximity to base, and usually find a way into the enlisted-club. Known to be only interested in using the soldier, airmen, marine or sailor for their pay, housing, and guaranteed approval for loans. Good for little more than sex. (See also: “Officer And A Gentleman”)

Even these characterizations are offensive. We bring them up only to illustrate how much of a culture there is of intimate relations between the military personnel and nearby civilians.

We’ve witnessed several occasions where young noncommissioned officers advise new, junior Marines to stay away from the local civilian ‘boot chasers,’ and in one case heard they might, “orchestrate your end” — which is exactly what Generals Petraeus and Allen may have done.

