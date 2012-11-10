Three Steps To Changing Yourself Completely

Photo: Flickr/The National Guard

Chip and Dan Heath distill effective behaviour change down to three simple steps in their well-researched and enjoyable book Switch: How to Change Things When Change Is Hard.1) First, direct the rational mind



-Provide crystal-clear direction. What looks like resistance is often a lack of clarity.

-Script the critical moves — don’t think big picture, think in terms of specific behaviours.

-Point to the destination. Change is easier when you know where you’re going and why it’s worth it.

2) Second, motivate the emotional mind

-Focus on emotions. Knowing something isn’t enough to cause change. Make people (or yourself) feel something.

-Shrink the change. Break down the change so it’s not scary.

-When leading a group, cultivate a sense of identity and instill a growth mindset. Believe change is possible.

3) “Shape the Path”

-What looks like a people problem is often a situation problem.

-Tweak the environment. When a situation changes, behaviour changes. So change the situation.

-Build habits. When a behaviour is habitual it doesn’t tax our minds as much.

Related posts:

What are the 5 steps for changing bad habits into good ones?

When it’s too hard to quit a bad habit, what’s a trick to regaining control?

What’s the most effective way to change your behaviour and improve your life?

Read more posts on Barking Up The Wrong Tree »

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.