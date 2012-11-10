Three Steps To Changing Yourself Completely

Photo: Flickr/The National Guard
Chip and Dan Heath distill effective behaviour change down to three simple steps in their well-researched and enjoyable book Switch: How to Change Things When Change Is Hard.1) First, direct the rational mind
-Provide crystal-clear direction. What looks like resistance is often a lack of clarity.
-Script the critical moves — don’t think big picture, think in terms of specific behaviours.
-Point to the destination. Change is easier when you know where you’re going and why it’s worth it.
2) Second, motivate the emotional mind
-Focus on emotions. Knowing something isn’t enough to cause change. Make people (or yourself) feel something.
-Shrink the change. Break down the change so it’s not scary.
-When leading a group, cultivate a sense of identity and instill a growth mindset. Believe change is possible.
3) “Shape the Path”
-What looks like a people problem is often a situation problem.
-Tweak the environment. When a situation changes, behaviour changes. So change the situation.
-Build habits. When a behaviour is habitual it doesn’t tax our minds as much.
