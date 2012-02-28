Here Are The Most Sleep Deprived Professions

@bakadesuyo



Catherine Rampell at the New York Times pulls some interesting data from a recent study:

What topped the list of the most sleep-deprived professions?

Home health aides Lawyers Police officers Physicians

Which professions are the most well-rested?

Forest/logging workers Hairstylists Sales representatives Bartenders

Follow me on Twitter here or get updates via email here.

Related posts:

How little sleep can you get away with?

What does falling asleep after sex say about your relationship?

Do some people only need a few hours of sleep a night?

Read more posts on Barking Up The Wrong Tree »

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.