Here Are The Most Sleep Deprived Professions

Eric Barker

 @bakadesuyo

Catherine Rampell at the New York Times pulls some interesting data from a recent study:

What topped the list of the most sleep-deprived professions?

  1. Home health aides
  2. Lawyers
  3. Police officers
  4. Physicians

Which professions are the most well-rested?

  1. Forest/logging workers
  2. Hairstylists
  3. Sales representatives
  4. Bartenders

