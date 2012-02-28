Here Are The Most Sleep Deprived Professions

Catherine Rampell at the New York Times pulls some interesting data from a recent study:
What topped the list of the most sleep-deprived professions?
- Home health aides
- Lawyers
- Police officers
- Physicians
Which professions are the most well-rested?
- Forest/logging workers
- Hairstylists
- Sales representatives
- Bartenders
Follow me on Twitter here or get updates via email here.
Related posts:
How little sleep can you get away with?
What does falling asleep after sex say about your relationship?
Do some people only need a few hours of sleep a night?
Read more posts on Barking Up The Wrong Tree »
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.