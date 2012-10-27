Vote Now: What Are The Best Colleges in America?

Photo: flickr/David Michael Morris

College tuition has reached record highs and grads are still struggling to get jobs and pay off mounds of student debt.So, it’s more important than ever to have a ranking that asks a simple question: How much will a college help you succeed in life?



Last year, MIT earned the top spot in our list of America’s Best Colleges, with Stanford and Harvard trailing close behind.

But have things changed?

To create the fourth annual Business Insider list of the Best Colleges, we need your help. We have selected what we consider the 60 best colleges in America and we want you to help us rank them. Please rate at least 10 of the colleges on this list—and let us know who you’re furious that we left off. Also please take this opportunity to sound off on which colleges you think are total ripoffs and which are actually worth your money.

