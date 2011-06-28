What are The Alternatives To Bonds?

Historically, investors that want a safe rate of return look to the bond market. But with rates at cyclical lows, how safe is that rate of return?



Since interest rates peaked in the early 1980’s, bonds have been in a bull market and interest rates have declined.

Now that rates are as low as they were 60 years ago, what direction are interest rates likely to go next? Higher or even lower?

Our research indicates that when you put all of the data and information together – the massive amount of Federal Debt, the debasing of the US Dollar and higher inflation – higher interest rates seem obvious.

But we are not just expecting a short term pop in interest rates. The chart above shows that the last bear market in bonds lasted over 30 years. (Rates going up is a bear market in bonds.) We would not be surprised if bonds repeated that fate.

So what about other bonds, not just the US Treasury bond. Unfortunately, all bonds trade together. There is a high correlation among various bonds. No, they don’t all trade in lock-step with each other, but if rates are rising for the Treasury, they will be rising for Corporates and Muni’s.

Investors looking for income are especially at risk because bonds have traditionally been the first place to go for income. The next page gives a snapshot of bond yields at various durations. If interest rates double form here, (which at 4.50% doesn’t seem difficult) investors could see the price of their bonds cut in half on the secondary market and their monthly investment statements.

While it is true that most bonds, if held to maturity, will mature at full face value, My experience has been that investors are not happy when they see the prices of their bonds decline due to higher rates, nor are they happy to receive 4.50% on their money when rates are 7%, 8%, 9%…

And investors that want absolute security are in even worse shape. 3 month Treasuries yield about 0%. If a retiree wanted to put his money into the safety and security of bank Cds, he would have to deposit $100 million to receive an annual income of $50,000 at a .05% CD rate.

This means investors have to accept the risks and volatility of other investments if they want a higher rate of return than the minuscule rates offered by T-Bills and CDs. This means investors can’t get worried about the monthly ups and downs of their investment portfolio. If the monthly gyrations bother you, look at the measly returns on the next page and learn to love volatility. Our strategy is to manage that volatility, but we do not eliminate it.

Entire Report HERE

Required Disclaimers & Disclosures:

Diversification does not ensure a profit or guarantee against a loss. There is no assurance that any investment strategy will be successful. Investing involves risk and you may incur a profit or a loss. Nothing on this report should be considered a solicitation to buy or an offer to sell shares of any mutual fund in any jurisdiction where the offer or solicitation would be unlawful under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. The use of the Cornerstone Investment Services reports and commentaries is at your own sole risk. Cornerstone reports and commentaries are provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis. Cornerstone Investment Services makes no warranty that reports or commentaries will be timely or error free. This report does not provide individually tailored investment advice. It has been prepared without regard to the circumstances and objectives of those who receive it. Cornerstone Investment Services recommends that investors independently evaluate particular investments and strategies, and encourages them to seek a financial adviser’s advice. The appropriateness of an investment or strategy will depend on an investor’s circumstances and objectives. This report is not an offer to buy or sell any security or to participate in any trading strategy. The value of and income from your investments may vary because of changes in interest rates or foreign exchange rates, securities prices or market indexes, operational or financial conditions of companies or other factors. Past performance is not necessarily a guide to future performance. Estimates of future performance are based on assumptions that may not be realised. This report is published solely for informational purposes and is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any securities or related financial instruments. References made to third parties are based on information obtained from sources believed to be reliable but are not guaranteed as being accurate. Visitors should not regard it as a substitute for the exercise of their own judgment. Any opinions expressed in this report are subject to change without notice and Cornerstone Investment Services is not under any obligation to update or keep current the information contained herein. Cornerstone Investment Services accepts no liability whatsoever for any loss or damage of any kind arising out of the use of all or any part of this material. Our comments are an expression of opinion. While we believe our statements to be true, they always depend on the reliability of our own credible sources. We recommend that you consult with a licensed, qualified investment advisor before making any investment decisions. Reports prepared by Cornerstone Investment Services research personnel are based on public information. Cornerstone Investment Services makes every effort to use reliable, comprehensive information, but we do not represent that it is accurate or complete. We have no obligation to tell you when opinions or information in this report change apart from when we intend to discontinue research coverage of a company. Facts and views in this report have not been reviewed by, and may not reflect information known to, professionals in other Cornerstone Investment Services business areas. Trademarks and service marks herein are their owners’ property. Third-party data providers make no warranties or representations of the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of their data and shall not have liability for any damages relating to such data. This report or portions of it may not be reprinted, sold or redistributed without the written consent of Cornerstone Investment Services. Cornerstone Investment Services research is disseminated and available primarily electronically, and, in some cases, in printed form. Additional information on recommended securities is available on request. The market commentaries and reports are by John J. Riley and express the opinions of John J. Riley and not those of Fidelity Investments, National Financial Services or Cantella & Co.

Past performance is no guarantee of future resultsCopyright © 2011 Cornerstone Investment Services, LLC

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.