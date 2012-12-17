6 Things That Can Make You Dramatically More Persuasive

Probably the best (and most accessible) book on persuasion and negotiation is Robert Cialdini’s Influence.



This video does an excellent job of explaining the fundamentals of Cialdini’s research:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

