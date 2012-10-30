18 Secrets To Giving A Presentation Like Steve Jobs

Photo: Getty Images/Justin Sullivan

In his book “The Presentation Secrets of Steve Jobs,” Carmine Gallo lays out 18 steps you can follow to give talks like the founder of Apple:1. “Plan in analogue.” Don’t get stuck in PowerPoint from the start. Play with ideas loosely on whiteboards or index cards.



2. “Answer the one question that matters most.” And that question is “Why should I care?”

3. “Develop a messianic sense of purpose.” Where is your passion for this subject coming from? Convey that.

4. “Create Twitter-like headlines.” Be to the point in your copy. People don’t want to read, they want to hear a story.

5. “Draw a road map.” Use a three act structure so your audience feels the presentation is organised, with a beginning, middle and end.

6. “Introduce the antagonist.” What’s the problem that needs to be solved or the enemy to be overcome?

7. “Reveal the conquering hero.” What’s the solution to the problem? What’s the new angle or development that will lead to victory?

8. “Channel their inner Zen.” Keep everything simple, to the point and minimalist.

9. “Dress up your numbers.” Present stats in a context that is relevant to your audience.

10. “Use ‘amazingly zippy’ words.” Review your copy closely, and edit, edit, edit.

11. “Share the stage.” It’s not a one-man show. Rotate in other presenters if possible.

12. “Stage your presentation with props.” Add life and break up stretches of talk by giving demos.

13. “Reveal a Holy Shit moment.” There’s always a surprise at the end—a scripted one.

14. “Master stage presence.” Manage your body language and delivery. Match them to what your presentation requires.

15. “Make it look effortless.” Rehearse, rehearse, rehearse.

16. “Wear the appropriate costume.” “Dress like the leader you want to become.”

17. Toss the script.” Once you’ve rehearsed it all, make it relaxed and natural.

18. “Have fun.” Even if things go sideways, roll with it.

My two all-time favourite books on giving great presentations are Presentation Zen and Slide:ology.

