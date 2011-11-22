What Are Shoppers Searching For This Black Friday?

When we’re searching for deals at this time of year, we are competitive deal hunters in two ways. Looking for the best deals for items on our Santa List, and a desire to know what other shoppers are looking for…and finding.



Like many of you, I used the past weekend to scan Black Friday ads on sites like theblackfriday.com and blackfriday.us.

I also did some quick and dirty research on what products other shoppers are searching for. As it turns out

Boots, shoes, dresses and watches are the most popular retail categories this year, the same as in previous years. Among shoes, Nikes and Uggs stay the evergreen favourites. Already have them – check.

Among dresses, striped sweater dresses are particularly big – stripes have been a big trend all year. Check.

Watches are the 3rd biggest category and here’s where it gets interesting. Rolex and Michael Kors (check) remain the favourites but Casio G Shock watches are also much in demand and have been since Christmas 2010. And based on ad placement in Google Search, Zappo’s will be doing brisk business in them this holiday season.

What recession? While engagement rings are always a popular search for this time of year, this year shoppers seem especially fixated on diamond necklaces. Presumably BlueNile.com and Zale’s will do some brisk business this week. Sigh.

Quite incidentally, I also noticed that shoppers are searching for products more than ever before, as demonstrated by this graph from Google Insights.

Several factors are driving this, including a virtuous circle of shoppers doing more online price comparison than ever before, an increase in online shopping (versus purchasing at bricks and mortar stores), a heightened reliance on deals thanks to hundreds of Groupon clones, and online retailers like eBay and Amazon aggressively promoting their Black Friday deals.

As you look for Black Friday deals this week, keep these tips in mind.

Don’t get gift cards. Shoppers often end up paying more than the face value. Research also indicates that 25% of consumers have at least one gift card from last year’s holiday season that they haven’t used. Consider giving cash instead. Never pay for shipping. There are more free shipping deals this year than ever before, you just need to do some quick research. Black Friday prices are not always the lowest. If a product still seems pricey, it’s possible it’ll go on a deeper discount later in the year as retailers try to offload winter inventory.

Now go get that Casio G-Shock for the man in your life and Happy Holidays!

This post was originally published on Seedwalker.

