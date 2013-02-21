11 Ways The Sequestration Will Ravage The US Government

On March 1, the first $85 billion of the $1.2 trillion sequester will go into effect, hitting almost every aspect of the government with across-the-board spending cuts.



The cuts go to the heart of several government functions — military readiness, food safety, flight logistics and law enforcement — and could prevent several agencies from functioning at their intended level.

$85 billion might seem like a drop in the bucket, but indiscriminate cuts will have consequences.

