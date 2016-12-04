I took a 10-hour night bus through Peru and it was one of the most luxurious travel experiences I've ever had

The INSIDER Summary:

• While you wouldn’t expect much from a bus in South America, Peru’s Cruz del Sur buses are surprisingly luxurious.

• For only $30, I had a giant seat that reclined almost fully, and a personal TV and entertainment system.

• Buses even feature “land hostesses” and meals.

Buses don’t usually conjure up images of luxury. Neither does the idea of public transportation in Peru.

Naturally, when my boyfriend suggested we save money on transportation and accommodation by taking a night bus from Lima to Trujillo, I was sceptical.

Having done his due diligence, he assured me that these buses were safe — but that wasn’t necessarily my primary concern.

However, I was pleasantly surprised at how clean they were — and shocked at how luxurious. Turns out, a night bus in Peru is pretty damn close to flying business class.

