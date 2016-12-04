I took a 10-hour night bus through Peru and it was one of the most luxurious travel experiences I've ever had

Sophie-Claire Hoeller
Reclined seat peru busCruz del Sur

The INSIDER Summary:

• While you wouldn’t expect much from a bus in South America, Peru’s Cruz del Sur buses are surprisingly luxurious.
• For only $30, I had a giant seat that reclined almost fully, and a personal TV and entertainment system.
• Buses even feature “land hostesses” and meals.

Buses don’t usually conjure up images of luxury. Neither does the idea of public transportation in Peru.

Naturally, when my boyfriend suggested we save money on transportation and accommodation by taking a night bus from Lima to Trujillo, I was sceptical.

Having done his due diligence, he assured me that these buses were safe — but that wasn’t necessarily my primary concern.

However, I was pleasantly surprised at how clean they were — and shocked at how luxurious. Turns out, a night bus in Peru is pretty damn close to flying business class.

We took a Cruz del Sur bus from Lima, Peru, to Trujillo, Peru. We booked our tickets online, about a week in advance.

Cruz del Sur

You can book your trip here »

Buses are double deckers. If we're comparing the bus to a plane, the top level is 'economy class,' while the lower level is 'business class.'

Cruz del Sur

Even coach seemed pretty luxe.

Cruz del Sur

For a grand total of $30 per ticket, we treated ourselves to the so-called VIP level. Our bus left at 10pm, and we arrived in Trujillo around 8am.

Flickr/Stefan Krasowski

Boarding the bus I was shocked at how roomy the seats were -- our section only had 12 chairs. They reclined almost fully.

Cruz del Sur

Each seat had its own TV and entertainment system, as well as a USB port to charge devices. Seats came with a pillow, blanket, and headphones, and, depending on the bus, WiFi and power outlets.

Cruz del Sur

Of course there were bathrooms.

Cruz del Sur

A 'flight attendant' -- or as they call it 'land hostess' -- came by with food and drinks. She did not tuck me in.

Cruz del Sur

I didn't eat since our trip was so late, but the food looked pretty good.

Cruz del Sur

I popped a Melatonin, strapped on an eye mask, and was out cold until we arrived.

Cruz del Sur

Next time you're in Peru, I highly recommend checking out the bus routes.

Cruz del Sur

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.