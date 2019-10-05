'What are network settings on an iPhone?': A guide to your iPhone's network settings, and how to reset them

Anton NovoderezhkinTASS via Getty Images You may need to occasionally reset the network settings on your iPhone.

Network settings on an iPhone are the options that control how your iPhone connects to Wi-Fi, and to your cellular network.

Sometimes, these settings can be misconfigured, and your iPhone will have trouble connecting to Wi-Fi or mobile data.

Resetting an iPhone’sNetwork Settings should allow it to properly connect to the internet.

There’s nothing more frustrating than not being able to use your iPhone for what it was built to do, like scrolling through websites, loading apps, giving directions, sending emails – essentially, running your life. The link between all these tasks is that they all require an internet connection.

Occasionally, an iPhone is unable to access the internet, even when it says it’s connected to Wi-Fi or mobile data. When this happens, it means that the device’s network connection has been disrupted.

What network settings are on an iPhone



An iPhone’s network settings control how the device connects to both Wi-Fi and the cellular network. You can easily reset your network settings to solve the problem, but first, it’s important to ensure that you’ve accurately diagnosed the issue, as resetting network settings also resets stored Wi-Fi passwords and cellular settings.

Make sure that your phone isn’t in Aeroplane Mode, which turns off your phone’s wireless features, that your Wi-Fi router is working properly and that you’re within its reach, and that your phone is connected to the correct Wi-Fi network.

If all of the above check out, try restarting your iOS device by turning the phone off and on.

If the problem persists, it’s time to reset your network settings.

How to reset network settings on an iPhone



1. Open the Settings app.

2. Tap the “General” tab.

Kelly Laffey/Business Insider Open the ‘General’ menu on your device.

3. Scroll down to the end of the page and tap the “Reset” button.

Kelly Laffey/Business Insider The ‘Reset’ button directs you to a number of options for resetting different aspects of the operating system.

4. Tap “Reset Network Settings.”

Kelly Laffey/Business Insider Resetting your network settings should allow you to get your iPhone back online.

5. If needed, enter your passcode.

Your phone will take a moment to restart. Once it’s back on, all your network settings will be cleared.

Note that by resetting your network settings, you’re also resetting Wi-Fi networks and passwords, cellular settings, and VPN and APN settings, so be prepared to re-enter any previously stored Wi-Fi passwords.

