More People Have Been Watching MSNBC Since Keith Olbermann Left

MSNBC isn’t feeling Keith Olbermann‘s absence…yet.



On his first night out Lawrence O’Donnell pulled in higher ratings than Olbermann had been averaging before his departure.

This is likely due to a curiosity bump and people tuning in to see whether O’Donnell would talk about Keith’s departure (he did briefly). But is has to reassure the MSNBC execs somewhat.

O’Donnell kept the ratings up again last night, but since this was the hour leading up to the State of the Union, it can’t be considered a fair measure of what to expect going forward.

Still, what seems somewhat clear is that O’Donnell’s audience is happy to follow him to 8pm and Olby’s audience is not adverse to seeing him there. That said, a cynic might add the 8pm MSNBC cable audience does not have many alternatives: O’Reilly has the (blockbuster) 8pm slot over at Fox and Parker Spitzer are still crawling along at CNN.

There really is no where else to go.

In fact if nothing else these ratings suggest that if CNN could figure out what it is doing there may be some viewers open to changing the channel. Maybe.

