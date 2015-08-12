Here's what you'll actually see when you watch this week's meteor shower

The most incredible meteor shower of the year, Perseids, is happening this week.
Meteor showers are nature’s nocturnal entertainment. During large showers, like the Perseids and Geminids, you can see as many as a hundred meteors an hour. But what even is a meteor? What causes these stunning showers to occur every year?
